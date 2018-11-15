Meteorologists track Hurricane Teddy, expected to bring strong wind, rain on Tuesday

Meteorologists are continuing to track the path of Hurricane Teddy, which is expected to bring with it rain and a lot of wind to parts of Newfoundland and Labrador beginning on Tuesday.

The storm lingered near Bermuda on Sunday as a Category 2 hurricane, and is expected to move north on Monday and accelerate toward Nova Scotia, according to Environment Canada.

The hurricane will calm a little when it reaches Canadian waters south of the Maritimes, turning into a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday afternoon before shifting into what Environment Canada is calling "a very dangerous post-tropical storm" as it moves through eastern Nova Scotia and southwestern Newfoundland Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The change in name "just means it's no longer being fuelled by the warm ocean, but it's starting to interact with the atmosphere," said CBC meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler.

Environment Canada is predicting power outages and wind gusts of up to 100 km/h along exposed areas of the Atlantic coasts.

It's also predicting a storm surge for southwestern Newfoundland and the worst ocean waves on Wednesday, with large waves to begin building on Tuesday.

"Tuesday night, as the storm approaches, we could see some significant wave heights," said Brauweiler, estimating those waves could reach six to nine metres high.

Brauweiler said with the storm's current track, southwestern Newfoundland would likely receive the brunt of wind and rain, with wind gusting between 90 to 100 km/hr, with those gusts strongest in the Wreckhouse area.

Warning preparedness meteorologist Bob Robichaud of the Canadian Hurricane Centre will discuss the latest information about the storm on Monday during a media briefing at 1:30 p.m. NT.

