Hurricane Larry barrelling toward Newfoundland, likely to bring wind and rain Friday

Models increasingly show Newfoundland and Labrador in the path of Hurricane Larry. (National Hurricane Center)

The latest weather models show Hurricane Larry tracking northward, with Newfoundland now likely close to its path.

Modelling from Environment Canada released Tuesday morning shows the Category 3 hurricane increasingly likely to impact Newfoundland and Labrador, first with storm surges and then with high winds and significant rainfall this Friday.

The wind and rain could reach most of the island and stretch to southeast Labrador, but the strongest effects will be felt in eastern Newfoundland.

Environment Canada has issued a tropical cyclone information statement for the Avalon Peninsula, including metro St. John's. As of Tuesday, some models show the heart of the storm tracking south of the Avalon, while others predict it will move through the centre of the peninsula, the statement said.

The extent of the hurricane's impact is still unclear, but the U.S. National Hurricane Center is predicting a 60 to 80 per cent chance of tropical storm force winds gusting at or above 63 km/h.

Weather models are also showing a significant amount of rain falling in a short period of time on Friday. Additional details on the amount of rain should be available by Wednesday or Thursday.

The most significant impact from Hurricane Larry will be felt on Friday, with conditions expected to improve on Saturday. (National Hurricane Center)

Large waves and storm surges are possible beginning on Thursday for southern Newfoundland and will likely increase Friday as the storm moves closer.

Hurricane Larry is expected to move quickly and transition to a post-tropical storm, with conditions improving Saturday. A shift away from hurricane status means the storm begins to interact with the atmosphere and no longer draws its energy from the ocean.

Although the strength of the storm isn't entirely clear yet, it's a good idea to be prepared for any event. Ensure your emergency kit has enough supplies to keep your household going for 72 hours, and clear yards of loose items that could cause damage in high winds.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador