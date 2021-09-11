Here's what's open, closed and affected due to Hurricane Larry

Hurricane Larry brought a storm surge, heavy rain and high winds to the Avalon Peninsula overnight. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The impact of Hurricane Larry is being felt across eastern Newfoundland Saturday morning, leading to a number of closures and delays in the region.

Here's what's open, closed and delayed as businesses continue to assess damage and get electricity back. Stay tuned to this page for updates as the day continues.

Openings

The Avalon Mall will open at 12 noon in St. John's. Lawton's pharmacy will open at 10 a.m., but individual businesses may delay opening.

Advanced polling stations in the federal districts of St. John's East St. John's South-Mount Pearl, and Avalon will all have delayed openings today due to power outages and local advisories. There is no timeline for stations opening. Voters can visit elections.ca and enter their postal code for the latest updates.

Closures/Delays

Metrobus will stay off the roads in St. John's and Mount Pearl until police lift an advisory to stay off the roads. Debris and downed power lines are being reported on roads across the region.

Bannerman Park, Victoria Park and Bowring Park are closed Saturday due to fallen debris.

Salmonier Nature Park is closed until further notice due to damage from the storm. The park hopes to reopen in the coming days.

Mistaken Point and Cape St. Mary's Ecological Reserve are closed on Saturday.

The grounds of Government House in St. John's are closed until further notice.

The St. John's Farmer's Market has been cancelled for Saturday.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at The Village in St. John's will have a delayed opening Saturday. Anyone scheduled to be vaccinated between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. will be contacted to reschedule.

Route 90 at St. Vincent's is closed due to a washout.

Route 92-10 in North Harbour is currently impassible and is closed to the public

Some flights at St. John's International Airport have been delayed. See a full list here.

Patients in Eastern Health are encouraged to call ahead to their local doctor's office or clinic to see if appointments are impacted.

Visitation at St. Clare's Mercy Hospital is currently suspended due to a power outage.

The Johnson Geo Centre in St. John's will is closed on Saturday.

Cape Spear is closed to allow cleanup and repairs.

The Iceberg Alley concert series is cancelled for Saturday night. Refund information will be available in the coming days.

Cape Spear is closed Saturday following damage from Hurricane Larry. (Parks Canada)

A boil water order has been placed in Marystown Saturday due to a power failure at the town's water treatment plant. Residents should boil tap water for at least one minute before drinking or using it for brushing teeth or food.

Drivers across the province are advised to stay off the roads when necessary to provide crews time to clean the streets and open spaces. According to the City of St. John's, damage can be reported by calling 311 or 754-2489.

Beginning Sunday, residents who are cleaning branches and trees from private property can drop off debris at the large gravel parking lot at Quidi Vidi Lake near the Boulevard in St. John's. Robin Hood Bay is currently closed.