Larry 'heading directly for us' as eastern Newfoundland braces for Category 1 hurricane

Hurricane Larry will be a Category 1, expected to bring with it rough seas, heavy rainfall and strong winds. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

Hurricane Larry is nearing its descent toward the east coast of Newfoundland, with a meteorologist saying the track as of Friday morning was looking consistent for a Category 1 storm that will hit parts of the island late tonight.

A fast-moving storm, Larry is also now expected to drop less rainfall than had been considered possible in earlier forecasts.

Rob Carroll, who works for Environment Canada's weather officer in Gander, said Larry's peak will just be a few hours starting around midnight NT to about 5 a.m. NT Saturday, with wind gusts reaching 110 km/h but nearing 140 km/h along parts of the coast.

This period of time will also bring with it the heaviest rainfall, but Carroll said it should blow by quickly.

"We could see some heavy rainfall for two, three, four hours there late this evening and overnight, maybe even a few thundershowers as well," he said.

Carroll told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show the hurricane will move through the eastern side of Placentia Bay and western portion of the Avalon Peninsula, heading north through the Trinity Bay area overnight.

Environment Canada has the entire Avalon Peninsula — which includes the metro St. John's area — under a hurricane warning.

"It is starting to accelerate north eastward and heading directly for us," Carroll said Friday morning. "Most of the action will be tonight."

Tropical storm warnings are also in effect for some areas west of the Avalon Peninsula, Carroll said, including Clarenville and the Burin Peninsula.

Karen Roache was busy on Thursday tying down items on her patio ahead of Hurricane Larry's arrival. (Mike Simms/CBC)

Carroll said rainfall totals should amount to 20 to 30 millimetres.

Storm surge warnings are also issued for south-facing coastal communities, with the potential for coastal flooding, high water levels and 10 to 14-metre waves, he said.

On Thursday government officials and the Canadian Red Cross insisted people prepare themselves and their homes for the imminent storm.

Homeowner Karen Roache heeded the advice and was busy around her property Thursday afternoon, trimming branches, securing fences, chairs and making sure her kayak was tightly packed away on her patio.

"It's best to be prepared. I'm hoping it doesn't affect us too much," Roache told CBC News.

"I'm concerned about the trees. We've got a lot of really tall maples in the back. So we're worried with the leaves on them they're going to be really top heavy. I'm hoping there's not too much damage."

