Much of Newfoundland could see up to 80 mm of rain by Friday

The central region will see at least 35 mm of rain by Saturday. Further west, amounts are expected to be as high as 80 mm. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for much of western and central Newfoundland as tropical moisture associated with Hurricane Ida moves further north.

The heaviest rain will occur Thursday night, Environment Canada reports, and some areas could see up to 10 millimetres of rain per hour.

The western and southwestern portions of the island from Port aux Basques to Parson's Pond-Hawke's Bay, including Burgeo and vicinity, will be soaked in up to 60 mm of rain overnight Thursday through Friday morning, with 80 mm possible in areas of higher terrain.

The tip of the Northern Peninsula and the southeastern portion of Labrador from Red Bay to L'Anse-au-Clair will see similar amounts Friday morning through Saturday evening.

Up to 70 mm is expected for the Deer Lake and Green Bay areas between Thursday evening and Friday afternoon. Roughly half that amount is expected Thursday night through Friday in the central region, from the Connaigre peninsula through Buchans and the interior to Grand Falls-Windsor and Bay of Exploits.

The Wreckhouse area can also expect southeasterly winds of up to 100 km/h overnight Thursday into Friday.

Environment Canada warns that heavy downpours can result in flash floods and water pooling on roads, as well as flooding in low-lying areas.