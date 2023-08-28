Hurricane Franklin expected to stay south of Newfoundland but heavy rain still anticipated

Heavy rain is expected to hit Newfoundland from Wednesday to Friday. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

While Hurricane Franklin will be the first storm of the season to have an impact on Newfoundland and Labrador, current forecasts suggest it will remain mostly offshore.

The hurricane is a Category 4 and is moving north with sustained winds of 230 km/h and winds gusts up to 280 km/h, says CBC meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler in an email. The U.S. National Hurricane Center has Franklin making a turn to the northeast and tracking south of Newfoundland by Friday morning, said Brauweiler.

"That track will keep the most severe weather offshore."

But the island isn't completely out of the storm's way.

As of 2:30 p.m. NT on Monday, Hurricane Franklin's track is expected to take the storm south of Newfoundland. (Ashley Brauweiler/CBC )

Although Franklin's current track is south of Newfoundland, there is a developing low-pressure system over Atlantic Canada that may tap into the moisture from the storm and bring some very heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the province. That messy weather is anticipate to reach the province Wednesday through to Friday.

"This is a good time to ensure that your sump pumps are working and that you've cleared your gutters, downspouts and storm drains," she said.

A low-pressure system could potentially tap into moisture from Hurricane Franklin, causing the heavy rain later in the week. (Ashley Brauweiler/CBC )

The storm should also impact ocean levels.

"By Thursday morning, the seas will start to build creating high seas and rip currents for the south and east coasts, even though Franklin will be well to the south," Brauweiler said.

"It's important to keep an eye on the forecast over the next couple of days."

Rainfall warnings were in place for much of the Maritimes over the weekend. Some areas were expected to see between 40 and 70 millimetres as Franklin crossed south of the area headed east toward Newfoundland.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News app.