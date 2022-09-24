Port aux Basques prepares for state of emergency as Fiona destroys homes

Some residents in Port aux Basques have been forced to flee and some have lost their homes — including a two-storey apartment building — as the town is pounded by severe winds, storm surge and flooding due to post-tropical storm Fiona.

According to Port aux Basques Mayor Brian Button, the town is in process of calling a state of emergency. He said it's currently unclear if anyone has been injured.

In a text message, Button said the east end of the community is being evacuated, and town hall has been cut off. The town is setting up a command centre at the hospital.

By mid-morning, the storm was wreaking havoc on daily life. Residents in low-lying parts of the community rushed to pack vehicles and move away from areas impacted by flooding. Some roads have been washed out, cutting some parts of the community off entirely.

Phil Boyles was one resident forced to flee his home due to the storm surge.

"I took everything everything out that I could try to keep and now it don't look like I can even get back," he said.

Boyles said the community is used to bad weather, but not like this.

Some roads in Port aux Basques have flooded or washed out as Hurricane Fiona approached southwestern Newfoundland on Saturday morning. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Kay Gail was on the way to her job as a personal care worker for a 96-year-old woman, but was forced to turn back near the Port aux Basques town hall because the roads were to too dangerous.

Earlier on Saturday, town manager Leon MacIsaac said the town contacted residents living on the south coast and encouraged them to move.

"Due to the most recent forecast and likelihood that the sea is going to be much higher than we originally anticipated we thought it would be prudent to contact as many residents as we could near the south-facing coast," he said.

He encouraged residents to stay inside if possible, and said first responders are on alert.

Waves could reach four stories — higher than most houses — but some residents have been hesitant to leave. Parts of the community are close to water level, making them more vulnerable.

CBC meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler, who is in Port aux Basques, said conditions are worsening.

"Winds are pretty strong at the moment. The seas are very angry as well," she said.

Later Saturday morning, Brauweiler said water levels had reached 2.4 metres before high tide.

Brauweiler said the storm is the lowest tropical cyclone to make landfall anywhere in the Atlantic region north of Florida.

'Damaging and devastating'

Early Saturday morning, Rob Carroll, a meteorologist with the Environment Canada weather office in Gander, said southwestern Newfoundland will see sustained winds of 100 km/h, gusting as high as 150 km/h to 180 km/h in the Wreckhouse area. Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the area had already seen 40 to 50 millimetres of rain. He said the area could see another 30 to 50 kilometres an hour over Saturday.

He said flooding is possible for areas along the south coast, but the risk is greater for areas further west.

Damage and debris worsened in Port aux Basques Saturday morning. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

"In the Port aux Basques area we could potentially see record levels, high water levels," he said. "We're looking at waves crashing in at 10 to 15 metres and again, high storm surge combined with that. So, could be pretty damaging and devastating."

As the storm moves north, Carroll said winds will gust up to 130 km/h. He said southwest winds will gust up to 100 km/h this evening, before the weather calms overnight into Sunday. Central Labrador will see rain, and some areas in western Labrador could see snow.

He said eastern and central Newfoundland will see a mix of sun and cloud for most of the day, but winds will likely be strong, with some coastal areas on the Burin and Connaigre peninsulas seeing winds gusting up to 100 km/h.

