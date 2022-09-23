Fiona's storm surges carry greatest risk of damage on Newfoundland's south coast

Hurricane Fiona, which has weakened to a Category 3 storm, is expected to cause dangerous storm surges along Newfoundland's south coast and possibly record high water levels in the Port aux Basques area, says Environment Canada.

Fiona was forecast to pass northwest of Bermuda on Friday morning and then pick up speed as it barrels toward Atlantic Canada, where it is expected to make landfall in eastern Nova Scotia later Friday before moving into the Gulf of St. Lawrence and swiping southwestern Newfoundland on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"The one area that's really getting it all is the Port aux Basques area," said meteorologist Rob Carroll of Environment Canada's Gander weather office on Friday.

Newfoundland's southwest corner, from Gros Morne on the Northern Peninsula to François on the south coast, is under a hurricane warning.

Meteorologists expect 70 to 100 millimetres of rain in the Port aux Basques area and there's a wind warning in effect from Gros Morne along the south coast to the Burin Peninsula: sustained winds up to 100 km/h, with gusts to 140 km/h in most areas but as high as 170 km/h in Wreckhouse.

Environment Canada has issued multiple watches and warnings as Fiona approaches Atlantic Canada, including a hurricane warning, a tropical storm warning and a tropical storm watch. (Ashley Brauweiler/CBC)

All of Newfoundland's south and west coasts are under a storm surge warning, and it's the possibility of dangerously high water levels that have meteorologists concerned about damage.

"That's what I think will be the most significant impact along with the wind," said CBC meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler.

Meteorologists say maximum wave heights will be between eight to 12 metres with record water levels expected in the Port aux Basques area. (Ashley Brauweiler/CBC)

Carroll agrees.

"We're looking at the potential for maybe near or even the highest water levels they've ever seen, so that could be quite, quite dangerous, quite damaging," said Carroll.

Meteorologists say waves will be in the 10- to 12-metre range, possibly higher, and waves will coincide with high tides — on Saturday around 11 a.m. NT and again at 10 p.m. — which will generate the storm surge.

Newfoundland's south and west coasts are under a wind warning from Environment Canada. (Ashley Brauweiler/CBC)

"If you do have any interest near the water, it is a good idea to move to higher ground if you are in those situations," Brauweiler said.

The storm could also be one of the deepest pressure systems to affect the Atlantic Canada region, with current minimum pressure of 936 millibars. The lowest-pressure system recorded in Newfoundland was 940 millibars in St. Anthony in the 1970s.

"All the ingredients are really there for some high water levels, flooding and potential damage," Carroll said.

Brauweiler said the winds will ramp up in the Port aux Basques area around 6 a.m. Saturday and last into the evening.

"This isn't just going to be for a few hours and that's kind of part of the reason why this will potentially be a fairly severe storm. It's because we're going to see these winds for a long period of time," she said.

Fiona is expected to bring up to 100 millimetres of rain inthe Channel-Port aux Basques area Friday evening though Saturday evening. (Ashley Brauweiler/CBC)

