Western Newfoundland braces for arrival of Hurricane Dorian

As Hurricane Dorian moves toward Nova Scotia Saturday, Environment Canada is forecasting the storm to move over parts of western Newfoundland early on Sunday.

Jeremy March, acting manager at the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax, says a hurricane warning has been issued for Newfoundland, "right from Port aux Basques, up through the west coast, all the way up to Parsons Pond area."

March said the storm is quickly moving northeastward toward Halifax as of Saturday morning, and is expected to reach the west and southwestern parts of Newfoundland late Saturday night into Sunday morning and will persist until the afternoon.

He expects wind gusts of up to 120 km/h along western Newfoundland Sunday, with possible storm surges.

"Looks like there could be some elevated water levels along the southwest coast, west of the Connaigre Peninsula, over to Port aux Basques," said March.

"The hurricane warning encompassing winds and storm surges."

The warning says that winds could topple many trees and bring down power and utility lines. Environment Canada has advised people to secure loose objects, beware of wind-blown debris and stay away from the shore.

Storm surges of up to one metre are forecasted, with waves reaching up to seven metres.

As the storm moves northeastward, it's expected to pass the island across the Northern Peninsula Sunday afternoon.

"As it goes by, there's going to be a very strong period of westerly winds, so we're looking at gusts up to 110 km/h for parts of the Northern Peninsula and the northeast coast of Newfoundland, as well as down around the Burgeo area," March said.

A tropical cyclone statement in also in effect for the whole island of Newfoundland and parts of southern Labrador.

However, weather conditions are expected to be less severe for eastern and central Newfoundland and Labrador.

Hurricane Dorian has already slammed the Bahamas early in the week, moving through parts of the U.S. and up the Eastern Seaboard.

Delays and cancellations

The impending storm has already resulted in a number of cancellations and delays around the province.

Marine Atlantic's Saturday and Sunday morning ferry crossings from both Port aux Basques and Argentia have been cancelled.

The cruise ship P&O Aurora's scheduled visit to Corner Brook has been cancelled due to the weather, according to the city's port authority.

Flights to and from Halifax on Saturday and Sunday have also been cancelled at most provincial airports.

