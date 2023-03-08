St. John's man charged with manslaughter in connection with death of 55-year-old woman

A 27-year-old man from St. John’s has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 55-year-old St. John’s woman in February 2022, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

A 27-year-old St. John's man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 55-year-old St. John's woman in February 2022, says the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

According a press release issued Wednesday afternoon by the RNC, officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a home on Hunt's Lane in St. John's on Jan. 2, 2022. At the home, they found a woman with a serious injury. Police say she died from complications resulting from the injury on Feb. 24, 2022.

The RNC says the office of the chief medical examiner determined the death was a homicide. Police also say the accused knew the deceased.

The accused was not identified in the press release. A police spokesperson said it's because the charge hasn't been sworn to in court yet.

The accused is scheduled to appear in provincial court in mid-April.