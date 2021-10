Red Indian Lake Search and Rescue locate and transport hunter who was shot in a hunting accident 0:46 Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP responded to a report of a hunter who was accidentally shot by another hunter in a wooded area near Red Indian Lake, outside of Millertown on October 6, 2021. Red Indian Lake Search and Rescue located and transported the man to Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook with serious injuries. The RCMP General Investigation Section is continuing the investigation. 0:46

A hunter was accidentally shot by another hunter near Red Indian Lake Wednesday.

Search and rescue teams, along with a Central Health air ambulance, were able to find him, and get him out of the woods and into the hospital in Corner Brook.

See video of the rescue above.

