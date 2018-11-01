One hunter's story of surviving foggy night in Lark Harbour woods

As darkness fell Tuesday, Richard Sheppard knew he and his hunting partner were in trouble.

Sheppard and Scott Park had left Lark Harbour on Newfoundland's west coast earlier that day, with the intention of spending just a few hours hunting.

With no cell phone service and the area blanketed in thick fog, they became lost and hunkered down for the night with a fire.

"We both knew we weren't going to be found on top of a mountain because it was so foggy and there was no way anyone was getting to us," Sheppard told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning Show.

Instead, they headed down the hill the next morning and eventually came out at a coastline about 16 kilometres off course.

Two hunters set out Tuesday to go moose hunting but ended up spending a night in the woods. (Submitted by Tina Bennett-Payne)

"I don't even really know how we ended up there. It wasn't a really good path, I'll put it that way," Sheppard said.

"We were soaking wet, so the only thing we could think of was finding a secure spot ... so we kind of took to the side of the hill and we managed to get a fire going."

They sat and waited, occasionally firing off shots. Then they hoped for the best.

'Happiest time in my whole entire life'

Meanwhile, police had received a missing person report around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

As the men had suspected, air searches couldn't go ahead because of the fog and mountainous terrain.

Bay of Islands ground search and rescue set out early that morning, along with the RCMP's police dog services.

But it was ultimately a Canadian Coast Guard vessel dispatched by the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre in St John's that spotted the men.

A Canadian Coast Guard vessel spotted the men on the side of a cliff, about 16 kilometres away off course. (Canadian Coast Guard)

"We got a good sign when we heard the siren from the Coast Guard with their boat," Sheppard said.

"It was the happiest time in my whole entire life, to be honest."

Rough seas prevented the vessel from reaching Sheppard and Park, so the men waited a couple hours later for a helicopter.

"It was a good feeling but I don't think I really enjoyed the helicopter ride," Sheppard chuckled.

With the harrowing experience behind him, Sheppard has a cautionary tale for other hunters and is reminding people to be prepared before they head out in the woods.

With files from the Newfoundland Morning Show

