Altruism with a twist hits the stage in Hunger, now touring Newfoundland

There's an enduring fascination with stories of selfless during times when survival isn't a guarantee, and that's the ground the play Hunger, now touring Newfoundland, treads — with a twist.

Playwright Meghan Greeley can't remember where she saw the article that inspired the play, which is touring Arts and Culture centres in the province in May, but the story stuck with her, she told Newfoundland Morning.

"It was about children during the Holocaust who'd been hidden by adults, who were in the story Catholic," Greeley said. "And it was about how there was this group of children who'd been abused by their protectors."

She found the dynamic fascinating, she said, and wanted to explore it further.

"These children survived the war because these people took them in, but these people who saved them were also their private monsters," she said.

The result of that exploration is Hunger, a play about a couple that tries to help an oppressed group but has unexpected motivations.

"The story, as it unfolds, becomes about the different means of currency during wartime, what can be used as barter, and what becomes a commodity — essentially, how hunger can become the great equalizer," Greeley said.

Post-Hunger plans

Though Greeley wrote Hunger, she'll be on stage as a performer for the three-stop tour, which began in Corner Brook on Friday and continues to Gander on Sunday and Grand Falls-Windsor on Tuesday.

She's worked before with director Michael Waller, which makes that change in roles easier, she said.

"We've sort of fine-tuned a relationship with how we navigate that in the room."

In addition to her work as a playwright and stage actor, Greeley has performed in film and television productions. She has trouble picking a favourite but said the ephemeral nature of plays, which are different every night, excite her.

"I really like the immediacy of performing in front of an audience," she said. "I really like writing for that as well."

Post-tour, she'll continue her work with Ruth Lawrence's White Rooster on a play about breast cancer survivors. Greeley is also working on a show for the Stephenville Theatre Festival about the impact of the town's former Ernest Harmon Air Force Base and how the American culture it brought to the area still has an impact today.

Tickets to Hunger can be purchased through the Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor Arts and Culture centres.

