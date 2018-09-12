Hundreds gather for first service at new Pentecostal church in Gander

In a time when dwindling parishes are forcing the doors of churches in this province to close, a Pentecostal church in central Newfoundland appears to be thriving.

Last Sunday, Evangel Pentecostal church in Gander opened its doors for its first service and welcomed a crowd of nearly 600 worshippers. It was an unusual sight in an era where dwindling congregations are forcing some churches to close their doors for good.

For Pastor Ralph Benson it was an emotional day.

Pastor Ralph Benson with the congregation at the new, non-traditional Evangel Pentecostal church in Gander. Close to 600 people showed up for its first service last Sunday. (Submitted by Ralph Benson)

"It was exciting watching the cars backed up on the road and the flow of people continually coming through the doors ... it was overwhelming," said Benson

Anything but traditional

A project nine years in the making, the church is anything but a traditional sacred space.

You won't see any religious symbolism on the walls nor the traditional wooden pews. Instead, you'll find a coffee shop, a rock climbing wall and a complete television studio.

The sanctuary itself looks more like a modern theatre space complete with the latest in sound and light systems.

According to Benson, it's a deliberate plan to realign the church with the needs of a younger congregation.

The sanctuary is a non-traditional space with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. It's also replaced the wooden pew with more comfortable seating. (Martin Jones/CBC)

"Where did we get the idea that church was never to change? It's about meeting the challenges that people have in their lives and when it becomes more relevant ... people are excited."

"Last Sunday after we finished our service, there was hundreds of people staying around and sitting in the coffee shop," Benson said. "They were saying things like, 'I feel so comfortable here. I feel like I'm home.'"

Despite the amenities the new church will offer, Benson said it's less about what's under its roof and more about the congregation that occupies it.

For him, it's the reason his congregation remains strong.

The coffee shop at the church will serve as a meeting place for followers and be open to the public throughout the week. (Martin Jones/CBC)

"Church is not about a building ... it's about people," said Benson. "I despise organized religion and I still am not comfortable with religion. I believe that we need to be real. That's what church was intended to be."

"When you continue to do those kind of things people start to believe again that maybe the church does care about us."

A gift to the community

There are still some final touches left to complete but services will resume this Sunday.

The television studio is near completion but will soon produce a weekly show and other projects.

Pastor Benson hopes the building will serve as a meeting and event space for the entire town, regardless of religious affiliation.

"We're calling ourselves a community church ... it's here for Gander. The town has been great support for what we do and we're connected with the community and we want the community to understand that this is theirs."