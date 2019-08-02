High humidity causes Western Health to cancel 'routine' procedures

Western Health is being forced to reschedule procedures due to the overwhelming humidity sweeping through the province.

Teara Freake, vice president of patient services for Western Health, told CBC News that the health authority has been monitoring temperatures and humidity levels within procedural areas such as the operating room, endoscopy suite and interventional suite.

"This week we reached settings in our humidly and temperature that are above the acceptable ranges for the procedures to be completed," Freake said.

Freake said that Western Health uses national standards for operating health facilities including the Operating Nurses Association standards, infection control standards and CSA standards.

These standards are in place to help make informed decisions for safely moving forward with procedures on patients to reduce the risk of harm, infection and other complications.

Cancellations have only been occurring over the last 18 hours at Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital in Stephenville, Freak said.

In 2018, similar conditions led to cancellations that lasted for a full week at Western Regional Memorial Hospital in Corner Brook.

Emergency still a priority

Freake said that emergency procedures can still be completed within the operating rooms.

"We have been prioritizing select rooms in our operating suites through our mechanical and engineering systems, and we've been able to maintain appropriate temperature and humidity ranges in those locations by redirecting cooling from other areas," she said.

However, the procedures that have been cancelled are what Freak calls routine.

"Some examples would be cataracts, hip surgery, some of our gynecological procedures that may have been scheduled," she said.

In total, 35 operations, seven pain interventions and 17 cases for the endoscopy suite have been cancelled.

Freake said Western Health is working with staff to prioritize patients, and a number of the appointments have already been rescheduled.

While the hospital does have controlled air conditioning, Freake said procedural decisions still boil down national standards and the type of procedure to be completed. Western Health is looking ahead to make changes for summer 2020 to avoid more cancellations, she said.

Freake added that the decision to cancel appointments is difficult, but the end goal is patient safety.

