Police identify human remains found in Paradise as missing man Trevor Hamlyn

Police say human remains found Monday in Paradise are those of missing man Trevor (Pepsi) Hamlyn, pictured, who was missing for more than four years. (Trevor Hamlyn/Facebook)

Police say the human remains found in the woods in Paradise are those of Trevor Hamlyn, a man who was missing for more than four years.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. James Cadigan said Hamlyn's bones were found on the ground Monday off a trail by a man walking a dog in the Three Island Pond Road area.

Cadigan said it's too early for police to speculate on how Hamlyn died or how long his remains were at the site.

"With the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, they will refer to the expertise of an anthropologist and an archeologist to help them determine the cause of death," he said.

Hamlyn, known as "Pepsi," was last seen June 16, 2018, at his home in Paradise. Three days later his family reported him missing. He was 33 when he disappeared without a trace, leading to years of extensive searching by police and family.

Those searches turned up little — an old iPhone, some video — but the police investigation has stayed active.

The RNC had asked people to be on the lookout in the area for two items Hamlyn had when he left his home — a bottle of Jameson whisky and a Big 8 ginger ale. Cadigan wouldn't talk about whether anything else was found with Hamlyn's remains.

Hamlyn's family spent years keeping the case in the public eye, at points expressing frustration at the pace of the police investigation.

In a social media post made shortly after the RNC news conference, Hamlyn's sister Ashley Hamlyn said their family now has the closure they needed.

"We no longer have to say he's missing or we don't know where he is. We get to say goodbye the proper way," she wrote.

Hamyln thanked, among others, the police and the Rovers search and rescue team for their continued search efforts, and friends and family for years of love and support.

She said they don't have details of the cause of her brother's death, "but for now that is OK as we get to put Trevor to rest."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador