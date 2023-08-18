Human remains found near Marches Point in western Newfoundland

The RCMP says it has located human remains in a wooded area near Marches Point in western Newfoundland. (CBC)

The RCMP says it has found human remains in a wooded area near Marches Point in western Newfoundland.

In a press release Friday afternoon, police said the remains were found Sunday, and that the individual has not yet been identified.

The release didn't specify where the remains were found in relation to the community, which is about 35 kilometres west of Port au Port, and police provided no other details.

The RCMP are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the individual and determine their cause of death. Police say an update will be provided once that work has concluded.

