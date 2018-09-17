Human remains found near Gander Bay spurs investigation

Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical examiner has been called in to identify human remains found near a Gander Bay community last week.

The RCMP received a report on Sept. 9 that human remains were found near Southwest Pond, near the community of Horwood.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, is also working to determine the cause of death.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said police don't believe there is any risk to the general public.