Human remains found near Gander Bay spurs investigation
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical examiner is working to identify the remains and the cause of death.
RCMP received a report on Sept. 9
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical examiner has been called in to identify human remains found near a Gander Bay community last week.
The RCMP received a report on Sept. 9 that human remains were found near Southwest Pond, near the community of Horwood.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, is also working to determine the cause of death.
A spokesperson for the RCMP said police don't believe there is any risk to the general public.