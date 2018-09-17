Skip to Main Content
Human remains found near Gander Bay spurs investigation
New

Human remains found near Gander Bay spurs investigation

Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical examiner is working to identify the remains and the cause of death.

RCMP received a report on Sept. 9

CBC News ·
A spokesperson for the RCMP said there is no reason for the general public to be concerned for their safety. (CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical examiner has been called in to identify human remains found near a Gander Bay community last week.

The RCMP received a report on Sept. 9 that human remains were found near Southwest Pond, near the community of Horwood.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, is also working to determine the cause of death.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said police don't believe there is any risk to the general public.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us