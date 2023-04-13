Content
Human remains found inside burned vehicle near Harbour Grace

Police say the remains were found after someone reported a burned-out vehicle on a gravel road off the highway.

Investigation continuing on cabin road, public asked to stay away

A police SUV drives along a gravel road, leaving a trail of dust in its wake.
An RCMP vehicle drives along Glover Road, in Harbour Grace, where officers are investigating the discovery of human remains. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

The RCMP says the human remains found on a wooded road near Harbour Grace were inside a vehicle.

Police say someone called in the vehicle, which was found burned out in a wooded area near Glover Road, on Tuesday afternoon. The RCMP later confirmed human remains were found inside the car.

The road is located just off the highway, opposite the Danny Cleary Harbour Grace Community Centre and alongside Earhart's Campground and RV park. The road winds through the forest and alongside ponds for several kilometres, leading to a handful of cabins.

Police are asking any campers or cabin owners with security cameras in the area to review their recent footage for anything suspicious. 

"Residents can continue to anticipate a high police presence in the area, as the investigation continues," reads a release from the RCMP on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the RCMP told CBC News on Wednesday that the road near where the remains were found was nearly impassable by vehicle, and that several police cars had to be towed out of the woods after getting stuck.

They're asking the public to stay away from the area while police are conducting their investigation.

