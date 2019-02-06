Police investigating human remains found near Makkovik

Rumours were swirling around Makkovik over the long weekend that human remains had been found near the northern Labrador community.

RCMP confirmed Tuesday morning those rumours were true.

The remains were found on May 18, "just outside the community," according to police.

It was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in St. John's the following day for autopsy and identification.

A police investigation is also ongoing.

