Human remains found in Harbour Grace
The RCMP say officers are investigating in the Glover Road area of town.
RCMP says officers are investigating
Police are investigating human remains found in Harbour Grace.
A news release from the RCMP sent Wednesday morning says officers are in the Glover Road area of town.
The release says residents "can anticipate a high police presence in the area over the coming days."
The release offers no other details, but the RCMP says more information is coming.
Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador