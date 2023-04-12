Content
Nfld. & Labrador

Human remains found in Harbour Grace

The RCMP say officers are investigating in the Glover Road area of town.

A police SUV drives along a gravel road, leaving a trail of dust in its wake.
An RCMP vehicle drives along Glover Road, in Harbour Grace, where officers are investigating the discovery of human remains. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Police are investigating human remains found in Harbour Grace. 

A news release from the RCMP sent Wednesday morning says officers are in the Glover Road area of town. 

The release says residents "can anticipate a high police presence in the area over the coming days."

The release offers no other details, but the RCMP says more information is coming.

