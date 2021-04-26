Human remains found in Natuashish fire's aftermath, say police

The remains of a person have been found in the wake of a fire in the northern Labrador community of Natuashish, RCMP reported Monday.

Officers were called to a fire that involved several abandoned vehicles behind the Natuashish Band Council's garage around 11:20 p.m. AT Friday, police said.

When the fire was extinguished, the "human remains of one individual were found inside one of the vehicles," said an RCMP news release issued Monday.

Police have not yet confirmed who that person is.

RCMP said the office of Newfoundland and Labrador's Chief Medical Examiner is involved in the case.

The RCMP added its own investigation is also still underway.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Natuashish RCMP or the anonymous Crime Stoppers service.

