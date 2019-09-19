Say hello to the dreamy sounds of Hullo

Nick Bendzsa's music with his group Hullo isn't easily labelled, so he came up with one himself.

"I was self-branding it for a while as sweet pop, but it's just kind of dreamy pop music, I think, with soft guitars and moody synthesizers and stuff," he said.

Hullo, formerly known as Dormitories, started a few years ago, with Bendzsa spending a lot of time writing music while travelling or at home in his bedroom.

He said he draws his influence from other dreamy pop bands and music from television and video games — but don't confuse Hullo's vintage sound with music inspired by the 1980s.

"I've never actually listened to any music from the '80s because my parents really like classical music, and my dad likes jazz a lot," said Bendzsa.

"It's a lot of stuff, like bands that I listen to and stuff I pick up from the last 10 years."

Watch Hullo perform Play Doh as part of CBC N.L.'s Parkway Sessions:

