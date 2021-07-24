For one-man show Hullo, the pandemic was a chance to 'let the music speak'

Musicians made major changes to the way they work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Hullo, lockdown was simply business as usual.

Hullo is the recording name of musician, composer and singer Nick Bendzsa, who creates the dreamy electronic pop songs of Hullo mostly by himself.

"It's [the pandemic] had a great impact in that I've had a chance to dig in and learn how to use my tools a little bit better," said Bendzsa.

" [To] really sit with things and let the music speak."

Computer as musical instrument

Bendsza built Hullo's new self-titled EP by collecting and recording sounds and musical fragments from drums, guitars, keyboards, bass, and vocals — the standard instruments in a rock band.

He then used a computer as his main musical instrument, layering sounds and musical fragments and adding effects.

Hullo is only one aspect of Bendzsa's sound and music practice. He also collaborates with other musicians and ambient sound artists.

Now that pandemic restrictions are lifting, Bendzsa said he is planning to study sound recording at McGill University in Montreal. Still, he said he considers the enforced slowdown to be a blessing.

"It felt like I had a lot more time to put into things," he said.

Weekend AM 13:43 The dreamy pop of Hullo Hullo, a.k.a. Nick Bendsza, is back with a pandemic inspired EP, 13:43

Do you have a new album of music that Weekend AM should know about for First Listen? Email us wam@cbc.ca and tell us about it.

You can hear First Listen Sundays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in Labrador) on CBC Radio One.