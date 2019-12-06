Hudson & Rex lends a paw to local shelter for senior animals

The owner of Furever Young is thanking the producers of Hudson & Rex for supporting her organization at a time when bills are piling up and animals are at risk.

Kelsey Muise takes phone calls every week from veterinarian clinics, asking if she has space for a desperate dog or cat. To make matters more dire, Muise's rescue group specializes in senior animals.

Two weeks ago, she posted a request for help on Facebook, after the group took in an emaciated dog that ran up significant vet bills.

"Sometimes I feel like I have to resort to begging on social media," she told CBC's Weekend AM. "I'm pleading for people to help because our bills are up close to $10,000 and we financially can't take an animal in. But you're faced with one that really needs your help, so what do you do?"

Fortunately for Muise, her efforts were noticed by the producers of a TV show being shot in St. John's.

Hudson & Rex — which airs on City TV — centres around a detective and his German shepherd partner solving crimes around Newfoundland and Labrador's capital city.

Diesel — the dog who plays Rex — will be at Pet Valu on Kelsey Drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. taking photos with fans. Furever Young will be collecting donations in exchange for photos.

Way to give back

Those who work on Hudson & Rex owe a big part of their success to their very own rescue dog.

"Diesel was actually returned," said dog handler Sherri Davis, who trained Diesel from the time he was a year old. "He was at a breeder and somebody had purchased him and brought him back and said they couldn't handle him, or whatever the case may be."

I just thought it was incredible for these people to reach out to us. - Kelsey Muise

The show's staff wanted to give back to a local animal rescue organization as a thank-you to the community for hosting them.

Davis said they chose Furever Young because it was independent, non-profit and catered to seniors. Muise started the group after rescuing Daisy, a golden retriever who was seven years old. She's now 14 and still as loving as ever.

The cast and crew of Hudson & Rex are giving back to the community, helping Muise's animal rescue group. (Maggie Gillis/CBC)

"It's hard to see any dog suffer or be homeless," Davis said. "If I could save every dog I would. If I could save every animal I would. So, you know, being able to give back to the community and help the local dogs is a huge thing for us."

When she says she would save every dog if she could, you should know she's very serious.

Davis keeps 52 dogs at her home in Ontario. Many of them are rescues, like Diesel.

She breaks into tears when she thinks about Diesel joining them someday after he finishes working.

"He'll be a couch potato. He'll be on the couch with all my other dogs," she said. "And it breaks my heart."

Diesel vom Burgimwald plays “Rex” on the Canadian television show Hudson & Rex. (Courtesy of Shaftesbury)

Muise said she's thankful to the show for wanting to raise money for her rescue group.

"We'll take as much help as we can get and I just thought it was incredible for these people to reach out to us," she said.

Davis is hoping people will open their hearts and their pockets to help however they can, to give senior dogs and cats a second chance.

"I'm really hoping in the Christmas season that people will really consider putting something forward for these animals in need and giving everybody a great Christmas."

