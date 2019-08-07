Motorcyclist dead after collision with dump truck

A man driving a motorcycle died at the scene of a collision with a dump truck outside Howley on Newfoundland's west coast on Tuesday.

RCMP were called to the scene of a crash on Route 401 around 4:40 p.m.

The motorcyclist, a 46-year-old man from Howley, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of the collision.

