Motorcyclist dead after collision with dump truck
Nfld. & Labrador

A 46-year-old man from Howley died at the scene of a collision around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

CBC News ·
RCMP say the cause of the collision that killed a 46-year-old motorcyclist is still under investigation. (CBC)

A man driving a motorcycle died at the scene of a collision with a dump truck outside Howley on Newfoundland's west coast on Tuesday.

RCMP were called to the scene of a crash on Route 401 around 4:40 p.m.

The motorcyclist, a 46-year-old man from Howley, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of the collision.

