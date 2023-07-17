St. John's man killed in highway crash near Goulds
Police say the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. NT on Saturday afternoon and involved a SUV and a motor home.
Woman driving motorhome taken to hospital with serious injuries
Police say a 64-year-old St. John's man was killed in a crash on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive in the Goulds area of St. John's Saturday.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said in a news release the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon between Doyles Road and Main Road and involved a SUV and a motor home.
The man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the motor home, a 58-year-old woman, was taken to hospital and treated for serious injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash, and are asking anyone with dash cam footage of the area shortly before 3 p.m. NT on Saturday to come forward.