Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NL

St. John's man killed in highway crash near Goulds

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. NT on Saturday afternoon and involved a SUV and a motor home.

Woman driving motorhome taken to hospital with serious injuries

CBC News ·
The side of a white car featuring a blue and red striped decal, the word "POLICE" in large blue letters, and "ROYAL NEWFOUNDLAND CONSTABULARY" in smaller blue letters below. The RNC logo can be seen to the left, near the front of the car. The glare of the sun is reflected in the window.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 64-year-old St. John's man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the Goulds area on Saturday. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Police say a 64-year-old St. John's man was killed in a crash on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive in the Goulds area of St. John's Saturday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said in a news release the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon between Doyles Road and Main Road and involved a SUV and a motor home.

The man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the motor home, a 58-year-old woman, was taken to hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, and are asking anyone with dash cam footage of the area shortly before 3 p.m. NT on Saturday to come forward.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now