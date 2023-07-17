St. John's man killed in highway crash near Goulds

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 64-year-old St. John's man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the Goulds area on Saturday. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Police say a 64-year-old St. John's man was killed in a crash on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive in the Goulds area of St. John's Saturday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said in a news release the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon between Doyles Road and Main Road and involved a SUV and a motor home.

The man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the motor home, a 58-year-old woman, was taken to hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, and are asking anyone with dash cam footage of the area shortly before 3 p.m. NT on Saturday to come forward.