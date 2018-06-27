Before the school year ends, let's talk about how we're failing kids who need help the most

Though retired from the classroom, Florence Cross still spends much of her time working with children — and ensuring that they feel valued and supported. (Submitted)

Every single child has a gift; it is the responsibility of home and school and community to help discover and foster the gift within each child.

When we stop looking for their gifts or when we doubt they are even present, then we contribute to their poverty — not poverty in the traditional or financial sense, but a deeper and darker poverty, as the truest poverty is when a child's ability is denied.

All children have dreams. Some are born into families where dreams are encouraged and others are born into families where dreams have long expired.

In the latter, denial of their ability is challenged and their gifts are tainted long before some children even enter school. All parents may have a desire to bring out the best in their children, but not every parent is equipped with equal opportunity or skill.

So, whose responsibility does it become when a child's ability is compromised at home?

Opportunities missed at home, then at school

Unfortunately, and all too often, a child who misses opportunities at home is often denied them at school. Often, they do not have money for extracurricular activities in the broader community.

When a child first enters school, they dream of becoming doctors and nurses and teachers — and firefighters and astronauts and explorers and scientists and pilots.

Children who don't have many supports at home can often find barriers at school, too. (Shutterstock)

They want to help and they are curious; they are caretakers and discoverers.

They all have questions and they are all eager to know.

Why does this change?

Their gradual trudge through missed home assignments in primary, or failed tests in elementary, where no one defends or challenges on their behalf, creates a gap.

Unexamined reasons

A teacher's unexamined reason for a late assignment or their willingness to enter a failing grade on a report card in junior high, without finding out reasons that are often seen as excuses, challenges a child's dreams.

There is usually no one after school to act on their behalf, no one to challenge the non-grade of a "not passed in." Through recurring disappointment and gradual loss of hope, it often fosters a behaviour of frustrated rebellion in the child.

The child then becomes labelled and blamed because professionals — who are often overworked and have little time, but who should possess the skills to help lessen the gap — assume or have to accept that all children are coming from similar homes, where opportunity is equal.

The blame is then thrust upon a child who, out of frustration, acts out and becomes identified as a "problem" at school.

No one shows up to represent, to defend, to support the child for parent-teacher meetings, and the gap continues to broaden.

Rising and lowering expectations

A child will rise to the level of expectations we set for them; unfortunately, they will also lower to them.

Cross would like to see advocates in the schools, to ensure children's abilities are not denied. (Shutterstock)

No young child ever enters school with dreams of becoming a failure or a dropout.

We often build walls where we should be opening doors.

The kids who should be patted on the back for just showing up are often kicked out of class before the bell for homeroom stops ringing.

When a child's ability is denied, it is never a child's fault.

Their acting out is a cry for help. If it is not, why would they even bother to show up?

Children who already have much get even more, and obvious frustration — tempered with misunderstood anger — is the result.

Why deny a child's ability?

We need youth advocates in the corridors of our schools, advocates who are there to fight on behalf of the children whose ability we deny.

Where we should build that bridge for all, we send some kids down dead ends.

Kids raise their hands in a classroom. (Oksana Kuzmina/Shutterstock)

One could argue that as children get older, they should accept some responsibility, but changing a learned role or an expected behaviour is not easy a professional, much less an underprivileged child.

Some say we cannot afford extra salaries of advocates in schools; I believe we can't afford not to have them.

What, after all, is the cost of broken dreams? What is the price tag of undiscovered gifts? Show a child the path to success and they will always take it. Give a child hope and they will respond.

Every single child is worth the effort. By senior high, if they are still in attendance, they have learned that there is more dignity in fighting than there is in failing.

They are not failing themselves. We have failed them.

We must aim to find the gift and the ability in every child because when a child's ability is denied, we all pay dearly, and in ways that have little to do with traditional finance.

