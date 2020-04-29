Hey, ladies! How to give yourself a haircut: women's edition
Short hair is easy. Longer locks require a little more finesse, the kind you usually get in a salon. But for now, check out these tips for a DIY haircut and dye job.
For longer hair, focus on the basics: roots and tips
When it comes to hair, there's a simple rule of thumb: the longer it is, the more work it is.
So when it comes to DIY haircuts, the fellas — or anyone with short hair — often have it easy. But women — or anyone with longer hair — often have to work a little harder.
But with a little expert advice, you can spruce up your 'do all on your own.
Gee Sicuan, a hairstylist and owner of G Salon in St. John's, says most women will want to keep their home haircut simple and focus on just two areas: roots and tips.
Watch the video above for more, and check out this video for Sicuan's advice for cutting men's hair at home.
