Hey, ladies! How to give yourself a haircut: women's edition

When it comes to hair, there's a simple rule of thumb: the longer it is, the more work it is.

So when it comes to DIY haircuts, the fellas — or anyone with short hair — often have it easy. But women — or anyone with longer hair — often have to work a little harder.

But with a little expert advice, you can spruce up your 'do all on your own.

Gee Sicuan, a hairstylist and owner of G Salon in St. John's, says most women will want to keep their home haircut simple and focus on just two areas: roots and tips.

Keep your DIY haircut simple by focusing on just two areas: roots and tips.

