Escapee scaled fences of Stephenville jail to short-lived freedom

RCMP say Timothy Hackett, 39, escaped from the West Coast Correctional Centre on Wednesday night. (RCMP)

Jail officials in Stephenville are investigating after an inmate labelled as "dangerous" managed to scale fences to freedom for six hours in the west coast Newfoundland town.

Correctional officers discovered Timothy Hackett had escaped around 6 p.m. Wednesday. The RCMP quickly issued a public advisory asking the public to be on the lookout for him, but not to approach.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety said Thursday that Hackett scaled — and got through — two different fences on the perimeter of the West Coast Correctional Centre.

"Management [is] currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and will review policies and procedures to take the necessary steps to ensure this kind of incident does not happen again," a statement said.

"A preliminary review has determined that all policies and procedures were followed."

Officers and a police dog named Axel tracked Hackett to a home in the community.

RCMP dog Axel tracked, and later apprehended, Timothy Hackett in Stephenville. (RCMP)

A police negotiator convinced a woman inside the home to surrender, at which time she was arrested for obstruction of justice.

Axel and other police officers discovered Hackett inside the home, and the police dog is credited with apprehending him.

He was later treated for minor injuries, and charged with escaping lawful custody.

Hackett will be moved to another correctional facility, the department said.

"It is important that a full, thorough investigation can occur to ensure the safety and well-being of inmates and staff."

