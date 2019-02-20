How a best friend's secret matchmaking brought this couple together
Tamara Small quit looking for love, so her best friend picked up the search instead
The story of how Tamara and Robert Small met sounds like it came out of Hollywood.
It has all the elements: a beautiful brunette with personality to spare, a shy single father, and a loveable best friend who meddles — with the best of intentions.
But this rom-com is as real as it gets.
Done with love
In 2011, Tamara Small was divorced and back on the dating scene. She quickly found that dating pool for 30-somethings in Corner Brook was pretty shallow, and the online dating scene wasn't any better. After some failed dates and aggressive online suitors, Small was fed up.
"I don't have the patience for that. That's just not my speed," she said.
She told her best friend Julie Shallow she was done putting herself out there. If she was going to meet someone, it could as easily happen in the grocery store as on a dating website.
But Shallow wasn't willing to leave her friend's happiness to a stroke of luck at Sobeys. She took matters into her own hands.
Casting a line on Plenty of Fish
Unbeknownst to Small, Shallow set up a profile on a dating website and called it "Looking for someone special for my best friend."
"I was so driven by 'no, she's not giving up hope and I know what's best for her' mode that I did not actually think at this stage, she's going to kill me," Shallow laughed.
Shallow spent hours going through hundreds of profiles looking for a good guy for her best friend and ultimately came across a shy geologist who sounded "hopeful" and "optimistic." His name was Robert.
'Are you sitting down?'
Now that she had found Mr. Right, Shallow had the tough job of telling her best friend just what she'd been up to.
Small said she knew something was up when the phone call started with "You know I love you, right?" and "Are you sitting down?" But she was floored when she heard the whole story.
"I didn't know how to process that feeling of being angry," Small said. "I've never been upset with her before. And at the same time I said 'Julie, you didn't send my picture to all those men!'"
But in the end, she forgave Shallow and agreed to give her potential suitor a call.
When I first saw her, my first initial reaction was 'she's out of my league.'- Robert Small
The two decided to meet on a Sunday, just hours before Robert headed to the Northwest Territories for a work rotation. He'll never forget seeing her for the very first time.
"When I first saw her, my first initial reaction was 'she's out of my league,'" he said.
Tamara Small also felt the connection right away. They talked into the early hours of the morning and then every night while he was away.
"After that two weeks we knew we loved each other," she said."We wanted to be together."
Happily ever after
Two years after she hung up on her best friend, Tamara married Robert Small.
Now she's a wife to a loving husband and stepmother to his son, William. Laughing about it now, she's glad she accepted the lead her Shallow gave her.
"Julie wasn't just there for me to be my best friend and my soul sister. She was there to find me love too," she said.
