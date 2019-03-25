Budget will be 1st priority as House of Assembly reopens with minority government

The House of Assembly reopens Monday, and with a freshly-elected minority Liberal government, things are going look and feel a lot different inside its chambers.

"Anything is possible," said Liberal House leader Andrew Parsons.

After the May 16 election, the Liberals are down 10 caucus members, while across the room, the Tories are up by seven.

The chair for the Labrador West MHA will be conspicuously empty: nobody will be sitting there until a judicial recount of the votes cast in that race wraps up later this month. Right now, political newcomer Jordan Brown of the NDP is holding on to a five-vote win over incumbent Liberal Graham Letto.

If that recount stays in the New Democrats' favour, the party will have three seats after running just 14 candidates in the election. Paul Lane and Eddie Joyce will sit as independents.

With a 20-seat minority government, the Liberals won't be able to pass any legislation unless they convince at least one MHA across the aisle to vote with them.

That includes the provincial budget.

All eyes on the budget

Just one day before calling the election, Dwight Ball's Liberals tabled a budget, which has yet to pass.

That's the first thing on government's to-do list and the Liberals don't plan on bringing any other motions forward until that's done, Parsons said.

When the House opens Monday, the Liberals will give notice of the budget to start the process. Finance Minister Tom Osborne will get into the details on Tuesday.

But before that, new MHAs will be sworn in on Monday and the Speaker of the House will be elected.

Lake Melville MHA Perry Trimper is the only person who's publicly expressed interest in the job.

Non-confidence motion could have more teeth

The party leaders spoke of the importance of working together after they were elected — one more reluctantly than the others — and Parsons acknowledged that passing the provincial budget will be the first real test of their willingness to collaborate.

Opposition leaders will put motions forward related to the budget and it's common for them to introduce a motion of no confidence during budget debates, he said.

"A non-confidence motion in a large majority does not mean a whole lot because you know that it can be easily defeated," he said.

"But in this case, when you're dealing with a minority government, it plays a different role and is much more substantial."

The entire process could run into mid-July, Parsons said, in which case government would have to pass something called an interim supply bill, which lets them spend the money they need in order to keep the province running.

Government is operating on an interim supply bill right now, which expires at the end of June.

