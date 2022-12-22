Hand-carved and heartwarming: Welcome to the House of Wooden Santas

Kevin Major's House of Wooden Santas exhibit will be at the Rooms until Jan. 8. (Sarah Antle/CBC )

It's been 25 years since Kevin Major's beloved book, House of Wooden Santas, hit the shelves. Now, nestled in a small nook outside of the archives in The Rooms, are the original 24 hand-carved figurines that illustrate his tale.

"It's a most beautiful display," said Major, a Newfoundland author of more than 20 books for children and adults.

Major's story follows the struggles of Jesse, a nine-year-old whose life changes when he and his mother move to a small town. There, his family faces financial struggles and the threat of eviction.

Jesse's mother is a woodworker and in an attempt to raise Jesse's hopes, she carves a new Santa each day for him leading up to Christmas.

Whether it be Thinking Santa, Super Santa, Reading Santa, or Santa in the Moon, each carving becomes its own character.

A universal message

Major believes his book is about more than finding the spirit of Christmas.

"Well, I think, you know, the book is about a belief in oneself. I suppose in a sense, you know, it's a belief in what you feel about the importance of Christmas, importance of family, the importance of friends."

"It has a kind of a universal message wrapped around the Christmas season."

And that message carries longevity two and a half decades later. Major says he often hears from people who read the book as a child, now in adulthood.

"I still run into people who said, oh, I read that years and years ago, but I still read it even though my children are all grown up and gone," he said.

Each chapter of House of Wooden Santas features a new Santa. Each photograph of Imelda George's carvings was taken by Ned Pratt. (Sarah Antle/CBC )

One story that sticks out to him is that of a father and daughter who read the book together.

"They had read the story since she was a young girl and now she was of an age that she had gone off to university, left Newfoundland.... But come Dec. 1, quite amazingly, [they would] telephone each other and the father would read that particular day over the telephone to share the story with her," he recalled.

"And I thought, oh wow, how touched am I by that?"

Now, his own grandchildren are reading the story. And how does he feel about that?

"Tremendously good," he laughed.

Bringing 24 Santas to life

But how did these Santas come to life? In part, the inspiration for the story was from four unique carvings Major had purchased from Imelda George, a folk artist from Nova Scotia.

With no idea whether the book would be published, he approached her and asked her to carve 20 more. And with total creative freedom, she finished the collection in six weeks.

"I knew full well that she would carve something special for each one and that would fit in the story and the way they would need it to."

The House of Wooden Santas exhibit at The Rooms features all 24 original hand-carved Santas. (Sarah Antle/CBC )

But writing and carving were not the only aspects of bringing the House of Wooden Santa's to life. Ned Pratt, a budding photographer at the time, captured each Santa with care and precision.

Pratt said being a part of this project was special.

"It's a lovely story," he said. "If I may say so, I think it's a enjoyable thing to look at. And I think it's a timeless book."

To get those shots, he turned his small family home on Mayor Avenue into a Christmas oasis in the middle of summer.

"There were Santa Clauses all over the place," he said. "Decorations were branches and bows and bells and bobbles, all over the bloody place. It was very bizarre, but it was quite funny too."

Super Santa is among the carvings displayed at The Rooms. (Sarah Antle/CBC )

But for Pratt, the book holds a different sentiment during the holidays. He used his children's desks and books to set the scene, and now their childhoods are immortalized in the pages of Major's Christmas tale.

"It reminds me of my children's childhood when I look at it, and that little house which I was quite fond of. So yeah, I have a different relationship with it than other people do for sure, because I see part of my own past."

Pratt remembers moving around the carvings meticulously to get the perfect shot.

"You're treating these little sculptures very gingerly, because they had quite a presence, you know, and they all stared at you. So that was kind of freaky, too."

In the House of Wooden Santas, we all have a favourite

Flipping through the pages, Pratt admits that Surprise Santa, who dons a swimsuit and inflatable floaty, is his favourite.

As for Major, he said he doesn't have a favourite. He laughs that children usually ask him this question.

But, if he had to choose one to keep it would be the last Santa: the Santa of Years Yet to Come.

"That was very specific on my part," he said.

At the end of the book, he wanted to look to Christmases in the future.

You can visit your favourite Santa at The Rooms until Jan. 8.

