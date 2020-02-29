Buckle up — the House of Assembly is back in session

Dwight Ball met with his cabinet in Corner Brook last week ahead of the spring sitting of the legislature. (Troy Turner/CBC)

It's the first day of Dwight Ball's last stint in the legislature as premier, and it will be the first chance for opposing MHAs to question a quagmire of controversies shrouding his departure from the province's top job.

A lot has changed since the House closed in December.

The premier tendered his notice of resignation.

So did Carla Foote, landing another new job in government.

Christopher Mitchelmore will begin serving a two-week suspension for hiring Foote at her last job.

Question Period theatrics aside, there's also important work to be done to prepare for a spring budget with a minority government and a new Liberal leader to be selected in May.

Speaking to CBC News on Friday, Ball said members have to come together to pass an interim supply bill ahead of the budget so government workers will get paid on time.

The Newfoundland and Labrador House of Assembly opens Monday for the second sitting of the 49th General Assembly. (Katie Breen/CBC)

There are also a handful of bill amendments which must be passed during this sitting.

Ball reiterated his intention to have the next leader give input on the upcoming budget.

"We will be leaving room there for the incoming leader that we will all support to have an imprint, an impact [and] input into our budget as well."

The last sitting ended with tensions high, as embattled cabinet minister Christopher Mitchelmore apologized to the House of Assembly and was slapped with a two-week, unpaid suspension for his role in the Carla Foote hiring.

He was also ordered to meet with the Commissioner for Legislative Standards for a lesson on the code of conduct.

His suspension is set to begin as the House sits on Monday morning.

Advanced Education, Skills and Labour Minister Christopher Mitchelmore will not be in the House of Assembly Monday, as he begins serving a two-week suspension. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

