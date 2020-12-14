Pension funds and Perry Trimper on agenda as House of Assembly reopens

Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial politicians are set to reconvene Monday afternoon at the House of Assembly, to deal with proposed legislation changes surrounding pension funds that stalled last week due to a single MHA's objections.

On Thursday, the legislature reopened for an unusual December sitting, as the Liberals looked to amend the province's Pension Act and allow some people to unlock their retirement savings to use toward short-term financial hardships.

Service NL Minister Sarah Stoodley said last week that requests for the change had doubled since COVID-19 hit.

But the amendments stalled on the floor of the house the same day they were introduced. As the Liberals looked to expedite the amendments in one day, all MHA's had to agree to disregard the usual, lengthier timeline — and one, Independent MHA Perry Trimper, objected.

Trimper's qualms came not from unlocking pension funds, but instead because he wanted to ask a question about flooding in Mud Lake, a community in his district of Lake Melville.

Time in question period was not allotted for Trimper to do so, and he then withdrew his consent to continue with the Pension Act amendments, tying up the process.

Independent MHA Perry Trimper, who left the Liberal Party in November, said he wanted time to ask questions about flooding in his district. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

That political blockade drew the ire of other MHAs, as well as at least one person hoping to unlock their pension funds — Terry Hewlin spoke to CBC News on Friday, detailing his hope to be able to access some money due to low income.

Trimper, a former cabinet minister and former Speaker, left the Liberal caucus in November amid a rift over comments in which he said some homeless people chose their lifestyle.

Under the proposed amendments, a small number of people in the province would be allowed to unlock their pension funds. The changes apply to people who once held a pension, but no longer do, and have has those pension funds transferred to a bank or financial institution into one of three types of separate retirement savings accounts: LIRAs, LIFs, and LRIFs.

Those accounts currently cannot be touched until retirement age, and the proposed amendments would allow people to be able to unlock some of those funds and put the money toward demonstrated financial need. Those needs are set out in the proposed amendments, and include mortgage or rent payments for someone faced with foreclosure or eviction, medical or disability-related expenses, or to supplement a low income.

People who have also been living outside of Canada for more than two years will also be able to unlock their funds. All requests for unlocking must be backed up by documentation, and the person must acknowledging the financial risks of using retirement savings toward present-day financial problems.

Stoodley said last week that if the amendments passed, banks would need several months to get the appropriate paperwork in order for unlocking to begin March 1 at earliest.

Several other provinces such as Ontario, as well as the federal government, allow pension fund unlocking.

People who contribute to a pension, or retirees drawing from one, would not be eligible to unlock their funds under the proposed amendments.

