House of Assembly reopening with fewer MHAs, COVID-19 focus

The House of Assembly will open its doors for the first time since March 26 on Tuesday. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's House of Assembly will open Tuesday for the first time in more than a month, in order to pass legislation connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to party leaders, Tuesday's meeting will sit fewer than 15 MHAs in the House while practising physical distancing. Three PC MHAs, NDP MHA Jim Dinn and Independent MHA Eddie Joyce will be in attendance, with the rest of the slots being filled by Liberal MHAs.

It is the first sitting of the House since March 26.

Items on the agenda will include amendments to the Liquor Control Act and the Liquor Corporation Act, allowing businesses like craft breweries and restaurants to deliver alcohol during the pandemic.

The agenda also includes temporary changes to the witnessing of wills in the province, allowing it to be done remotely.

Throughout the pandemic, all three political parties have been working together in an all-party committee to try to navigate the province through COVID-19.

Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie said he has been satisfied with the collaborative effort between the three parties, but that the business of government still has to be managed in the House of Assembly.

"The government has financial issues to manage," he said. "There are many things that have got to be scrutinized and the government must be held accountable for what it's doing outside the pandemic. And the House is where you normally do that."

Question period to resume

Tuesday will also mark the first question period in the House of Assembly since March.

Crosbie said one question he will be asking surrounds the province's five-stage plan to relax health orders in the coming months.

"One thing you may not have noticed about the plan for normalization, the five-stage plan, is there's no stage zero," he said. "Does that mean we're going to have a state of emergency for a year and a half or two years? That's a good question I'll ask in the House."

From left, Liberal Leader and Premier Dwight Ball, NDP Leader Alison Coffin, and Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie. (CBC)

New Democratic Party Leader Alison Coffin said she is looking forward to more regular sittings of the House of Assembly, citing the importance of democracy and accountability in government.

"I think a lot of the urgency around the pandemic has abated and we've dealt with some of the immediate issues," Coffin said.

"I think we are still dealing with that and we're looking to minimize that, but it's now time to shift focus back on, so, that there's still a government we need some accountability there."

Coffin said the NDP hopes to bring other issues in the province forward that might not fit under the umbrella of COVID-19.

"There are other things going on, and a lot of those issues need to be brought forward now that we have some of the urgency of the pandemic under control."

Budget 'difficult to put in place'

One non-COVID-19 related issue: a provincial budget has yet to be released.

During Monday's daily COVID-19 briefing, Premier Dwight Ball said the pandemic leaves uncertainty as to when a new provincial budget will be released.

"When you look at the budgeting process, given the all the uncertainties that we've had to deal with this pandemic, it will be very difficult to put in place a budget that would have any degree of certainty in terms of forecasting and predictions," Ball said.

"I speak to premiers on a weekly basis and sometimes twice a week, and the budgets that they would have put in place before this pandemic is not really worth the paper that it was written on."

Ball said he would anticipate seeing the House of Assembly open on other occasions during the pandemic to handle other items of legislation.