Fiery start to the House of Assembly spring opening

The opposition parties grilled two Liberal cabinet ministers and called for their resignations in a fiery start to the spring sitting of the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature.

PC Leader Ches Crosbie brought up Fisheries and Land Resources Minister Gerry Byrne breaking the province's hunting rules and being fined by a wildlife officer.

As first reported by CBC, Byrne had a modified firearm that isn't permitted, as it's supposed to have a plug to prevent more than three shots from firing at one time.

"I ask the premier, will he heed calls from conservation groups and remove the minister from cabinet?" said Crosbie, noting Byrne violated the very rules he oversees in his cabinet portfolio.

Ball said he wouldn't ask Byrne to resign. Byrne rose and said while he erred, he still deserved the respect of the House.

"Yes, I did receive a ticket … and I do apologize to the House," Byrne said.

Byrne said there was no ill intent on his part and he paid the $86 fine with his Visa.

Gerry Byrne was contrite in the House of Assembly on Tuesday, apologizing for not adhering to the rules that he oversees within his own cabinet portfolio.

MHA Jim Lester joined the questioning of Byrne. It was in November that Byrne implied Lester was sympathetic to, or even condoned, poaching during a debate on farmers hunting moose at night — which is illegal — to protect their crops.

"I was pretty sure everybody had heard the old adage, 'People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.' But it's quite evident that one minister in this House did not," Lester quipped during question period.

$350K consultant a 'humiliation': Crosbie

Crosbie kicked off question period by pressing Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady about the hiring of Gordon McIntosh, who served as the deputy minister of natural resources until he left that position and was awarded a sole-sourced consulting gig with OilCo, the oil and gas spinoff of Nalcor Energy that is now an independent Crown corporation.

The premier's office said a Nalcor vice-president and the chief of staff "mutually agreed" at the meeting the consultant was the ideal choice to help transition the new stand-alone oil and gas corporation. Nalcor then took over negotiations, finalized the contract, and submitted the $350,000 budget request.

Coady has previously said she was unaware of any direction from the government related to the hiring.

"The minister was either incompetent to let it occur or irrelevant as minister for not being involved to stop it," Crosbie said Tuesday during question period.

"In the face of this humiliation, will the minister tender her resignation?"

After several more questions on the topic, Coady fired back.

"[Crosbie] is starting to tread dangerously over a line … and I will ask [him] to tone down his rhetoric," Coady said.

"He is questioning the integrity of me, he is questioning the integrity of some global consultants that are well regarded in this community."

Coady added she has asked for a review of McIntosh's contract.

When's the budget?

NDP Leader Alison Coffin tried to nail down a timeline for the provincial budget.

A leadership race is underway, with surgeon Andrew Furey and former deputy minister John Abbott in the mix so far.

NDP Leader Alison Coffin wanted to know if the House of Assembly will be prorogued while a new Liberal leader is selected. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

The Liberals want their new leader to be involved in the budget process, but won't select a new leader until May 9, which would mean a late budget for Newfoundland and Labrador this year.

Coffin asked Premier Dwight Ball if he would prorogue the House "to give his party time to orchestrate the coronation of a new premier and drag us all into yet another costly, early election."

Ball did not answer the question.

"We'll work with the legislative agenda.… We will continue to bring legislation to this House of Assembly to the benefit of people in this province," Ball said.

Joyce disputes process

Other happenings from the first day of the spring session of the House included Humber-Bay of Islands MHA Eddie Joyce making a 15-minute speech about how he was denied due process during the investigation in the harassment allegations that dominated the legislature in 2018 and carried over to the following year.

"I'm definitely not going to dispute any of the facts. What I'm disputing here is the process," said Joyce.

"I ask any member here, if you did not have the right to be heard and were found guilty, would you stand for it? There isn't one person in this House that would stand for that."

MHA Eddie Joyce kicked off the legislative session by rising on a point of privilege.

Speaker Scott Reid said he would need to review Joyce's claim that there is new information and would rule at a later time.

No Mitchelmore, Day 1 of suspension

One politician who wasn't present for opening day was Christopher Mitchelmore, minister of advanced education, skills and labour.

His unpaid suspension was scheduled to start on the first day of the spring session, which was delayed Monday due to a snowstorm.

Mitchelmore was forced to apologize and sit through a session on the code of conduct with the commissioner for legislative standards.

The punishment was levied after a report, dubbed the Mitchelmore Report, written by the Office of the Citizens' Representative and forwarded to Bruce Chaulk, the commissioner for legislative standards, who recommended a reprimand for Mitchelmore.

It was ruled he "grossly mismanaged" his obligations with respect to the code of conduct and use of public money when it came to a well-connected Liberal, Carla Foote, landed an executive position at The Rooms.

The hiring of Carla Foote for a top job at The Rooms was the focus of the Mitchelmore Report. (Left: Lt.-Gov. Judy M. Foote/Facebook; Right: CBC)

Since then, Foote has stepped down from her post at The Rooms and been appointed an assistant deputy minister within government.

The House of Assembly session is scheduled to run until June 4.

