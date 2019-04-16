N.L. government proposes $200M contigency fund for COVID-19 oil effects, and eviction moratorium for tenants

There is an urgent sitting of the House of Assembly on Thursday. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is outlining a swath of proposed legislation to help residents, and the province, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only 10 MHAs are present in the legislature, since that is the minimum needed for quorum to exercise its power. Reporters will ask questions after the session via teleconference.

The new initiatives being proposed include:

Providing employees with protections from losing their job if they must take time away from work as a result of COVID-19.

Ensuring tenants of rental properties cannot be evicted if they have lost income resulting from COVID-19 and not able to pay rent.

Extending interim supply to Sept. 30 in the event the House of Assembly is disrupted into June. This ensures that existing government services such as health care can continue.

Introducing $200 million in contingency funding to address the impacts of COVID-19 and reduced oil prices.

Providing long-term borrowing authority of $2 billion. This will allow for ongoing government operations, as well as the ability to respond to current revenue volatility.

Authorizing the temporary variation of deadlines and time periods when activities need to be done such as annual reports and audit reviews.

Including changes to the Hydro Corporation Act, 2007 to authorize additional borrowing capacity to protect against a potential reduction in revenues as a result of COVID-19.

Specifically, Bill 32 would allow the province to borrow up to $2 billion. Finance Minister Tom Osborne said this will allow the province to meet day-to-day commitments due to oil price volatility and COVID-19 spending, in addition to helping government deal with the unknowns.

Bill 31, if approved, would authorize a loan guarantee of $900,000 for the Stephenville Airport Corporation during the period of its restructuring.

Relief for renters, no word on landlord help

Premier Dwight Ball hinted about several of these proposals earlier in the week, including financial relief for people who rent homes or apartments.

The measure up for debate, which would essentially put a moratorium on evictions for people who can't pay for rent for reasons related to COVID-19, comes less than a week ahead of April 1, which is when many people's rent is due.

That deadline wasn't lost on Sherwin Flight, an administrator for a Facebook forum Newfoundland Tenant and Landlord Support Group, who called for that precise measure to be put in place.

Flight, who spoke to CBC News before the government introduced the measure, said the effects of COVID-19 have hit many people hard, including renters.

"A lot of tenants have been laid off or are working reduced hours," said Flight.

"Many have applied for assistance from the federal government, but for many of them that assistance won't arrive before April 1 — which for most people is when rent is due," Flight said Wednesday evening.

It's not clear if the government will offer help to landlords, or property owners, who count on rental payments to pay their mortgage.

