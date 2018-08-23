No new info on commissioner's report on alleged harassment in House of Assembly

There's no new information on a report looking into alleged harassment and bullying by some Liberal MHAs.

Premier Dwight Ball was asked about the report at an event Wednesday, and said he's not seen, or sought out, any information, given it's an independent process.

"There's no room for political interference in those reports," said Ball. "I've not received any information from the commissioner, neither have I went looking for any."

Ball was asked for an update on the reports at the campaign launch for Paul Antle, who is running in the byelection in the St. John's district of Windsor Lake.

PC Leader Ches Crosbie is up against Antle in the Sept. 20 byelection, looking for a seat in the House of Assembly before next year's provincial election.

On Thursday, the provincial New Democrats issued a call for nominees.

In a statement Wednesday, Crosbie said he was calling on the premier to provide an update into the harassment investigation that saw Eddie Joyce and Dale Kirby removed as ministers and senior members of cabinet.

"The current process ensures that the premier will be the only individual to receive a report detailing the outcome of some of these investigations," Crosbie said in his release.

"The premier has an obligation to the people of this province that these reports be made available to the public as soon as possible," adding that he would like to see the results of the report before the byelection in a few weeks.

Looking for report before byelection

The seat Crosbie and Antle are running for was former finance minister Cathy Bennett's.

Bennett was one of the Liberal MHAs who spoke about harassment and intimidation she dealt with, from members of her own caucus, while she sat in cabinet.

"It is important that we hold our politicians responsible for inappropriate behaviour," Crosbie said in the statement.

"Therefore, I am urging the premier to make the outcome of these investigations known — including what impact it will have on the status of the former cabinet ministers — before a single vote is cast in this upcoming byelection race."

However, Ball said the investigation and the release of the report isn't something he has any control or say over.

"Ches Crosbie of all people should understand that this is left with the commissioner," Ball told reporters.

"It's done with an independent process that's been established by Chief Justice Green here, and if there's anyone in this province who should understand the role of a chief justice, it should be a lawyer like Ches Crosbie. So if he's got questions ... if he sees so fit to interfere and intervene, that call should go to the commissioner, not to me as premier or to a potential candidate."

No date yet

Meanwhile, Bruce Chaulk, commissioner for legislative standards, sent a release Thursday morning in response to "numerous requests" for updates on his investigation.

The complaints have been filed under the House of Assembly, Accountability, Integrity and Administration Act, said the release, and once the investigations are complete and the reports have been written, the reports will be required to be sent only to the management commission of the House of Assembly and the members involved.

Commissioner Chaulk said in early May that he likes to complete his reports within three months, but this one would likely take longer.

