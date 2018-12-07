Fired ministers, harassment allegations ... yup, this legislative session was like no other

Dwight Ball makes no bones about it — this session in the legislature was like nothing he'd ever experienced before.

Allegations and investigations played out in the public eye and cabinet ministers were axed, all while MHAs passed major pieces of legislation.

"This has been really an unprecedented session," Ball told reporters while standing in front of a Christmas tree at Confederation Building before heading home for a holiday break. "We dealt with things in this session for the first time in the history of Newfoundland and Labrador."

It has never happened before — the Commissioner of Legislative Standards, a previously quiet position within government, was thrust into action to investigate a series of harassment and bullying complaints by House members.

In the end, former cabinet ministers Eddie Joyce and Dale Kirby were cleared of wrongdoing on those allegations, but were found to have violated their code of conduct agreement.

I've got a little granddaughter now ... and I'm just getting a little tired of seeing things unfold over Facebook. I just want to get a little closer - Premier Dwight Ball

Sometimes overshadowed by the controversies and fiery episodes of Question Period, government managed to pass several new pieces of legislation — the most recent being a law giving presumptive coverage to employees suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

"We were still able to get a lot of work done in this session, nearly 20 pieces of legislation I'm told," Ball said. "If I had to pick one, I think PTSD legislation is extremely important."

After the dust settled on Wednesday and the House closed for the holidays, Ball reflected on the investigation process.

"I'm not satisfied at all," he said. "Every time you go to a session, there's lessons you can learn. There's big lessons for us."

Part of that will be mandatory workplace-behaviour training for MHAs, he said, with hopes of curbing any future incidents before investigations are needed.

Ball said he's looking forward to getting back to his home on the west coast for Christmas.

"I've got a little granddaughter now that's just a little over a year and I'm just getting a little tired of seeing things unfold over Facebook," he said. "I just want to get a little closer."​

Hutchings hopeful with Crosbie

When asked his opinion of the fall sitting, Opposition house leader Keith Hutchings echoed many of the same sentiments as the premier.

"I think it was an eye-opener," Hutchings said. "This workplace here is no different than any other workplace and the protections in the environment that someone has to come to work must be the same whether it's the House of Assembly or an offshore oil platform or a hospital setting."

Keith Hutchings said he felt Dwight Ball should have stepped up and handled the complaints as the leader of the workplace. (CBC)

A highlight was working with the House of Assembly management commission — a group of members from each party working together on administrative and financial matters — looking at better ways to handle future complaints.

Hutchings said he believes the complaints should have been handled by Dwight Ball before reaching the commissioner for legislative standards.

"I think it was delayed in being dealt with in May. I think it should have been done earlier," he said. "I think it should have been dealt with from a leadership position, because that person is the head of the workplace."

He also reflected on what he considers the growth of PC leader Ches Crosbie in his first session at the legislature.

"He came to the chamber for those two weeks with this new issue of harassment and I think he performed quite well," Hutchings said. "He has a different background, somewhat a different approach. I think the people of the province are warming up to that."

More jobs needed, Rogers says

NDP leader Gerry Rogers said the sitting showed the problems with party politics.

"We need to be able to work together in a more collaborative way. We have to find ways to do politics differently," she said.

The elected members were forced to confront "complex issues" within their own workplace, Rogers said.

"In some ways we've dealt with some of them well and in other ways we did not, we did not deal with them well. So it is my hope we can move forward."

Gerry Rogers says her Christmas wish for the province is more jobs for people who need them. (CBC)

When asked what her Christmas wish was for the province, Rogers teared up.

"My wish is that those people in our province who want to be able to stay, who want to be able to continue to make Newfoundland and Labrador their home … can find meaningful work. That's my biggest wish for our province right now," she said.

"I see no evidence that this government has done anything really substantial about jobs and employment."

After Wednesday, the House of Assembly broke for Christmas and will not re-open until March 4.

When asked if a spring election was possible, Ball said it's not an option he's considering.

