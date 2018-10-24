Dale Kirby found in contempt for leaking harassment report

After a tumultuous first day, including the tabling of five reports into harassment allegations against two former Liberal ministers, the Speaker of the House of Assembly has found one of them in contempt.

Speaker Perry Trimper said Wednesday morning MHA Dale Kirby breached legislative privilege by leaking to media reports by the commissioner for legislative standards, Bruce Chaulk, into Kirby's behaviour.

Releasing the reports was "an indignity to the complainants" that affected the members' ability to do their jobs, said Opposition Leader Ches Crosbie.

“I have a right to be treated fairly and the same as the other members” Kirby says. Says Holloway also leaked documents but he’s not being singled out. —@KatieBreenNL

Kirby argues he was not bound by confidentiality.

"The lawyers representing me and the commissioner of legislative standards agreed that we were not bound by confidentiality," Kirby said.

"My actions were no different that the member for Terra Nova who released two reports sometime between the 24th and the 28th of August. So why would I be singled [out]?"

In a 35-2 vote, members voted to send the matter to the house's privileges and elections committee, which will decide whether or not to censure Kirby for the breach.

The only members to vote against the motion were Kirby and former cabinet minister Eddie Joyce — who's also sitting as an independent after other MHAs made complaints about his behaviour.

Reports on Kirby, Joyce

In one of those reports, Chaulk recommended Kirby be reprimanded for inappropriate language when talking with Liberal MHA Pam Parsons. Kirby said he plans to fight that decision.

And in another, Chaulk found Joyce stepped over the line when trying to push fellow minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh to hire someone he knew.

Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie puts questions to Premier Dwight Ball on Tuesday, Crosbie's first day in the House of Assembly as the leader of the Official Opposition. (CBC)

Chaulk will be in the House during recess today to give a technical briefing on his reports to MHAs and the media.

The reports were posted online late Tuesday afternoon, giving MHAs time overnight to read them before returning to the House to debate.

