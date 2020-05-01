Illegal grass fire catches house ablaze in Piccadilly

A vacant home caught on fire in Piccadilly last Saturday, caused by an intentionally set grass fire.

Bay St. George RCMP have charged a 63-year-old man under the Forestry Act for violating the provincial fire ban introduced on April 22, which includes grass fires.

Police were called to a vacant and condemned home at 4 p.m. on April 25 that was alit.

It had originated from an intentionally set grass fire which burned out of control, an RCMP news release said.

The man was charged with burning without a permit.

The minimum fine for violating the current fire ban is $1,000.

