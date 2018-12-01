Separate overnight fires in a pair of Newfoundland and Labrador communities have left two houses badly damaged.

Volunteer firefighters in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's got help from Torbay and St. John's crews in battling a fire on Hibbs Place, off Bauline Line Extension.

On such a windy night, neighbours were very worried the fire would spread. Fortunately, it's out now.

The fire broke out around midnight on Friday and crews were on the scene well into Saturday morning, contending with high winds and freezing conditions.

The home was destroyed.

There are no reports of injuries.

Vacant house in Corner Brook

Meanwhile, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Corner Brook said emergency responders were called to a fire there at 1:35 a.m. Saturday.

Major house fire on Macdonald Brown drive in Corner Brook.

As a vacant house on MacDonald Brown drive went up in flames, neighbours were told to turn off their air exchangers due to heavy smoke.

Smoke is still coming from this stucco home in Macdonald Brown Drive in Corner Brook.

The RNC said the home had "extensive damage."

There were no reports of injuries in that fire, either.

It's not clear what caused either of the two fires.

In both incidents, crews remained on scene for hours after the fires were out.