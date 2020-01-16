C.B.S. home engulfed in large fire

Emergency service crews responded to a large house fire on Emerald Creek Drive in Conception Bay South Thursday evening.

A witness video shows posted to Twitter shows the entire property engulfed in flames.

There is no word on the cause of the fire right now, any injuries or if there was anyone home at the time.

Const. James Cadigan, media relations officer for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, told CBC News that the matter is under investigation.

Cadigan added that the RNC's fire investigator is on location, but that it's protocol for large scale fires which cause severe damage.

Police say it's too early into the investigation to offer any more information.

Firefighters at the scene would not comment on the matter.

Police and fire crews are not sharing details at this time. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

