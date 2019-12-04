'Apology will not suffice': Opposition take aim on House debate on Mitchelmore report

MHAs are continuing their debate at the House of Assembly, following the release of a scathing report on the hiring of longtime Liberal staffer Carla Foote for a lucrative job at The Rooms.

What's known as The Mitchelmore Report was written by the commissioner for legislative standards, and recommends a reprimand for Minister Christopher Mitchelmore.

"We have sullied the reputations of all House of Assembly members," said NDP Leader Alison Coffin on Wednesday morning.

"This gets on all of us. This is very inappropriate."

The House sat until 8 p.m. Tuesday, as the members debated the findings of that report, a document on the actions of the cabinet minister.

Mitchelmore is expected to apologize for his actions around the hiring of Foote at The Rooms.

"An apology will not suffice," Coffin said.

The commissioner's report refers to allegations that Mitchelmore "grossly mismanaged" his obligations with respect to the code of conduct.

"There are some things in there that the minister will be apologizing for, really apologize, on behalf of all of us that sit here," Premier Dwight Ball said during Tuesday night's debate.

In the commissioner's document, there is a section dedicated to the citizens' representative report, which contains accusations that Ball ordered Foote's hiring.

Ball denies he or any of his staff ordered the hiring.

Premier Dwight Ball denies any involvement in directing the hiring of Carle Foote at The Rooms. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

"If it wasn't for the surname of Foote, we wouldn't have this discussion today," Ball said Tuesday.

Coffin took issue with that statement from Ball, saying Wednesday that the surname "has nothing to do with the inappropriateness" of her hiring.

"Yes, we would still be discussing this because this was very inappropriate."

Other opposition members are calling for more than just an apology from Mitchelmore; PC Leader Ches Crosbie said Mitchelmore should do the "honourable thing" and resign.

Foote worked with Ball in the opposition office and in government communications.

She is also the daughter of lieutenant-governor and former federal Liberal minister Judy Foote.

