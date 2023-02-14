Pasadena man told to stop holding concerts in his own home

There's limited seating in Jan Stephen's rec room, which he refers to as the Vinyl Garage. (Submitted by Jan Stephen)

A man in western Newfoundland who invites people into his own home for musical gatherings has been told the shows must not go on.

The Town of Pasadena sent Jan Stephen a letter in December that said the municipality considers him to be operating an unlicensed concert venue and ordered him to stop holding the events. December's letter follows a letter from the town's solicitor in August that asked Stephen to cease and desist operating what was referred to as an "unlawful venue."

Stephen said he didn't think he needed a permit to have live music in his own home, but the town says it's received multiple complaints from neighbours, which is why it's taken action.

Stephen said he feels what he's doing is no different than a group of friends getting together to play instruments and have fun.

"I don't want to defy my town, even though I think their approach was unreasonable," said Stephen. "If they have the legal right to control what I do in my house, and I don't think they do, I don't know, I can't say. I love music, and I'm gonna have it."

Stephen has filed an appeal with the West Newfoundland Regional Appeal Board.

Stephen loves playing music and listening to music. Since 2017, he's occasionally hosted touring musicians at the Vinyl Garage. (Submitted by Jan Stephen)

Strike up the band

Stephen started holding musical gatherings in his house in 2017, in a room he refers to as the "Vinyl Garage," which is decorated with music memorabilia.

He said he used to describe the events as concerts and would promote the sale of "tickets" for those who wanted to attend.

After a warning from a town councillor last summer, Stephen said he started to use the phrase "admission fees" instead, and he insists whatever money comes in goes directly to the performing artist. In addition, Stephen often provides meals and lodging to musicians, which makes touring more affordable for them.

Eamon McGrath, an Ontario-based singer-songwriter who's performed a half-dozen house concerts at the Vinyl Garage, said the people who've come to his shows in Pasadena clearly appreciate live music, and that's gratifying to him as a musician.

"As an artist, the kind of shows that Jan puts on at his house are what enabled me to keep making a living and survive through the last three years of lockdown. He was a person that was pretty much single-handedly carrying the torch in his community to make sure that musicians had a livelihood," said McGrath.

McGrath said he's played at house concerts across Canada and in parts of Europe, and he's never known a concert host to run afoul of the law.

Eamon McGrath, an Ontario-based singer-songwriter, said he appreciates the audiences he's had at the Vinyl Garage. (Submitted by Eamon McGrath)

Music and friends

Stephen pushes back on the notion that he's running a concert venue as a business because he makes no money from the events he holds, he said, and most of the people who attend live music events at his home are friends and acquaintances.

Singer-songwriter David Peddle of Corner Brook, who has performed at the Vinyl Garage with his band, Rev. Dave and the Sin Eaters, said the intimacy of the small space at Stephen's house is appealing to a performer because of the connection it allows with an audience.

He hopes something can be worked out with the Town of Pasadena so his band and others can play on.

"It seems a bit misguided. It seems a little bit behind the times, you know, perhaps even somewhat oppressive, because here is a venue that allows people, at whatever stage they are in their musical career, to play for an attentive and educated audience, and it seems a shame to take that away," said Peddle.

David Peddle, leader of Rev. Dave and the Sin Eaters, said he hopes something can be worked out with the Town of Pasadena. (Submitted by David Peddle)

Out of step

An organization that puts together tours for musicians said it's unusual for a municipality to have a problem with house concerts.

Leonard Podolak, executive director of Home Routes Canada, said nearly 70 per cent of the venues booked by his organization for performances are people's houses, just like Jan Stephen's.

He said most small towns not on a regular touring circuit appreciate having access to live music performances, so he was surprised to hear about the situation in Pasadena.

"I would say that that is a really narrow-minded, bizarre overuse of power and also additional red tape that is not required. If anything, what's happening is that that host is bringing the community together, is doing something to put the town on the map and is creating another opportunity for musicians to have a successful evening," said Podolak.

Leonard Podolak, executive director of Home Routes Canada, said he was surprised to hear of the confict involving performances in Stephen's rec room. (Submitted by Leonard Podolak)

Giving it a rest

Stephen said he'll likely wait to hold any more concerts at the Vinyl Garage until his appeal has been heard, sometime in the coming months.

He said he will apply for a permit if necessary, but he hopes the town's order will be overturned.

The Town of Pasadena declined to do a recorded interview with CBC News in an emailed statement said, "The town has received multiple neighborhood complaints regarding the unlicensed concert venue."

Town manager Brian Hudson told CBC News by phone that neighbours have complained that events at the Vinyl Garage have been noisy and disruptive.

If Stephen applies for a permit, the own would be required to seek public feedback before making a decision, said Hudson.

"That's not to say it couldn't happen," said Hudson.

Musicians set up their instruments in one end of Stephen's rec room. This photo is from a few years ago, when a band called Everglow was performing together. (Submitted by Jan Stephen)

