House of Assembly closes without voting on raise for judges

An independent tribunal handles the assessment of pay for provincial court judges, on the principle of separating the issue from politics. (CBC)

It could be some time before provincial court judges find out if they're getting a 7.6 per cent raise over four years, as the House of Assembly closed Thursday evening before MHAs could vote on the issue.

In a June 2019 report, an independent tribunal recommended giving judges the raise over a four-year period, retroactively from 2017 to 2020.

Provincial court judges are paid more than $247,000 a year. The report recommended no raise in 2017 and 2018, but a 1.6 per cent increase in 2019 and a six per cent increase in 2020, reflecting changes in the consumer price index over the four-year period.

Earlier this week, Justice Minister Andrew Parsons warned if the House didn't approve the raise for judges, there could be an even costlier legal fight.

He said it was at the discretion of the House Leaders to bring the motion to the floor for a vote before the House closed.

"The next time the House is open, there is an obligation under Section 28 of the Act to recall it, and to reintroduce it, and debate it again," he said.

"When that happens, I don't know," said Parsons, adding the deadline to approve the raise has already passed.

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons says the last time the province made changes to recommendations about judges' pay, they ended up in court, and had to pay costs. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Parsons held a briefing for MHAs Wednesday to explain why the province has to approve a tribunal report that recommends the raise, which would cost the province more than $400,000.

'Legal and ethical obligation'

He said judges successfully took the province to court the last time the government denied the raise.

After that legal fight in 2018, Parsons said, the province was ordered to not only give judges a raise but also pay two-thirds of court costs and interest.

"It's well above the $100,000 mark and likely more than that," he said.

Parsons said another legal fight would also take the province's solicitors away from other matters, and the province would have to pay to retain experts to testify in court.

While Parsons acknowledges giving judges a raise is not popular during a financial crisis, he said as attorney-general he has a duty that's different from other MHAs.

Officials with the Department of Justice held a briefing for MHAs to explain why they believe politicians should approve a tribunal report that recommends a raise for judges. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

"I have a legal and an ethical obligation, which sometimes goes against popular opinion," he said.

"My duty has been I think mostly discharged and that I received the report, I've tabled the report, I've debated it."

Parsons 'way off' in understanding law: Crosbie

Still, PC Leader Ches Crosbie, who doesn't support the raise, believes Parsons has misjudged the case.

"His understanding of the case law was off," said Crosbie, who like Parsons is a lawyer himself.

"The case law does explicitly require the legislature to take account of surrounding fiscal circumstances, and as well, he misjudged the public mood."

Crosbie believes that judges would be ill-advised to bring the matter to court.

Crosbie pointed to a court case where the Supreme Court of Canada said this province was justified in denying hospital workers pay equity in the early 1990s, because of a severe recession.

"I think that applies exactly to where we are today," said Crosbie.

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Alison Coffin, who supports the tribunal report at face value, said it is inappropriate to vote on the matter without seeing the provincial budget first.

"Then we have a more fulsome picture of what our economic circumstances are, and then perhaps we can discuss this again," she said.

Last week, Finance Minister Tom Osborne said he hoped the budget — which has been delayed because of uncertainty over COVID-19 and a related drop in oil prices, which are now climbing — would be tabled before the end of September.

She said the independent tribunal's report, which was submitted to the government 12 months ago, took too long to table. Coffin also said the report was given to the province when the fiscal circumstances were better than they are today.

"We do have to make sure we are responsible to the public purse," she said.