House Calls: Silver Wolf Band on how life in Labrador fueled creativity through the pandemic

With COVID-19 public health restrictions now lifted, many people are reflecting on lessons learned during the pandemic.

As part of a new CBC N.L. series called House Calls, we caught up with a few Newfoundland and Labrador musicians by video call to see where — and how — they've been making music and to talk about coming out of the pandemic.

In this episode, Labrador folk rock group Silver Wolf Band — made up of guitarist and vocalist Jamie Jackman, pianist Matthew Barrett, drummer Justin Jackman and bassist Brandon Pardy — discuss some of those lessons learned, and perform three songs, two of which are brand new.

The opening song, Estuary, is from Silver Wolf Band's 2020 album Storms and Prayers, while the songs Responsible and Geese and the Wind are from a new forthcoming album.

The group also talked about creativity during the pandemic. Jamie Jackman says life in the North has prepared the band for dealing with challenges, particularly those brought on by the pandemic.

"Whenever we do anything or embark on any projects, we know that there's going to be extra challenges for us. Costs are way higher, our schedules are way less flexible because we all work full-time at other things," he said.

"We're used to having to try and work around things and try to make every opportunity we have the most impactful it can be."

