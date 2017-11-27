House Calls: Kelly McMichael on reducing touring musicians' carbon footprint

With COVID-19 restrictions in Newfoundland and Labrador being eased, musicians are beginning to return to bars, theatres and concert halls for live performances.

But music making has changed over the past two years, with musicians finding new and creative ways to play despite limited shows and cancelled tours.

As part of a new CBC N.L. series called House Calls, we caught up with a few Newfoundland and Labrador musicians by video call to see where — and how — they've been making music and to talk about coming out of the pandemic.

In the first episode, St. John's singer-songwriter Kelly McMichael performs Good Friends, a song she says is "a love song about friendship," and talks about musicians to reducing their carbon footprint as they hit the road and get back to touring.

Look out for future episodes of House Calls for more virtual visits to home studios around Newfoundland and Labrador and intimate live performances from the province's musicians.

