House of Assembly reopens for MHAs to debate unlocking some pensions

The House of Assembly reopens Thursday, and civil servant pensions and Nalcor bonuses will be up for discussion.

Politicians will deal with the possible unlocking of some public sector pensions, which Service NL Minister Sarah Stoodley first raised last month.

Stoodley will outline the proposed amendments, which will be discussed in question period Thursday afternoon, at a press conference at 11:30 a.m.

In November, Stoodley said changes would apply only to people with locked-in pensions, known as LIRA, for "locked-in retirement accounts." People who have an active pension will not be able to apply to have their pension unlocked. Members of the public service pension fund or teachers' pension fund will not be able to unlock their pensions either.

According to the provincial government at the time, the RNC and firefighters' pension plan, judges' pension plan, MHAs' pension plan, and the provincial Money Purchase Pension Plan would be subject to changes as a result of legislation.

The idea to unlock pensions was brought forward in July as COVID-19 relief by then finance minister Tom Osborne.

Stoodley, so far, has not given specifics on any restrictions or what percentage of a person's pension would be available to them, but said last month the provincial government is looking at how other jurisdictions have handled the issue. She said some jurisdictions have allowed up to 25 per cent for a person in financial hardship.

Sharron Callahan, past president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Public Sector Pensioners' Association, said the organization is against the move.

Sharron Callahan is the former president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Public Sector Pensioners' Association. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

"We believe that unlocking pensions is not a solution to dealing with people's difficulties during times of hardship," she told CBC News in November.

"Pensions are deferred income for your retirement years, and the funds that are there for those particular plans should remain there until needed into retirement."

Nalcor bonuses notice of motion

In other business, Energy Minister Andrew Parsons told reporters Wednesday he will follow through on plans to introduce a notice of motion to end bonuses at Nalcor.

He said there it's a complex issue, and a notice of motion means it will be debated when the House resumes in the spring.

That comes on the heels of details from N.L.'s so-called "Sunshine List" — which discloses the salaries of public sector employees making more than $100,000 — outlined last week.

The list for 2019 shows the largest bonus going to Nalcor CEO Stan Marshall, who received a $315,000 bonus on top of an almost $460,000 salary.

Nalcor executive vice-president Gilbert Bennett, who was heavily criticized in the Muskrat Falls Inquiry report, received an almost $70,000 bonus along with a $334,000 salary.

Nalcor CEO Stan Marshall received a $315,000 bonus on top of a salary of almost $460,000 in 2019, according to the provincial government's annual compensation disclosure. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The two men have received significant bonuses every year since the province began disclosing compensation in 2016, but their bonuses in 2019 — during the Muskrat Falls Inquiry — were the highest.

Parsons said last week he was "pissed off" when he saw the list, and said the bonuses should end.